Myshall postman retires after 35 years

John Corcoran bringing his final mail bag into Myshall Post Office with post master Vincent Dunne and postal worker, Mary Kavanagh

By Elizabeth Lee

THERE were emotional scenes in Myshall village last week when popular postman John Corcoran delivered his last letter after 35 years of dedicated service.

The sun was shining down on John’s farewell do when the local Muintir na Tíre presented him with a beautiful cake and an inscribed vase at an outdoor gathering by the village pump. He brought his last sack of post to the post office in the company of post master Vincent Dunne and postal worker Mary Kavanagh.

John was joined by his wife Patricia and his brothers Kevin and Eddie for the special occasion, while a poem was read out in his honour.

Retired postman, John Corcoran, with his wife, Patricia, and brothers, Eddie and Kevin

“John was a fabulous postman, patient and very kind, especially to the older people. He was also a very honest person and was a great representative for An Post,” said Gretta Roberts, local publican and member of the community group Cuisle Mhiseal. “It was a privilege to know him and we wish him all the best in his future.”

John is something of a blow-in in Myshall, when he began working as a postman 35 years ago, because he’s a Bagenalstown man! As well as his retirement, he celebrated his birthday on Thursday, so it was a doubly-special occasion for him and his family.

“John was a great man over the course of his career. He was a real community postman because when he was delivering letters up to people in the hills around Myshall, sometimes he was the only person they’d see all day. He was very good to them. If they needed anything from the village, he’d get it for them. He went beyond his duty to help people, he’s a very decent man. He was the eyes and ears of our community and we’ll all miss him,” said cllr Charlie Murphy.