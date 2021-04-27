Taoiseach indicates June for hospitality reopening

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has indicated that large parts of the hospitality sector are likely to reopen in June.

He told Fianna Fáil’s parliamentary party meeting on Tuesday evening that hotels, B&Bs, guest houses, self-catering accommodation and mobile home sites are likely to open that month.

Mr Martin also informed the meeting that he had registered for his Covid-19 vaccine and would get the jab in the coming weeks.

The online vaccine registration process opened for those aged between 60 and 64 over the past week, with Mr Martin informing his party that the portal would next allow the under-60 cohort to register.

The Government will try to get the balance right when it comes to the reopening of hospitality, he also said.

Hairdressers and barbers, religious services, outdoor sports training for adults, click and collect shopping and non-essential retail are being looked at for reopening in May.

‘Real prize’

Speaking to the media earlier on Tuesday, Mr Martin said the Government will make a “comprehensive statement” on plans to reopen society and the economy on Thursday.

“What we open, we want to keep open this time. That’s a key underpinning rationale of what we do,” he said.

“That’s the real prize for the hospitality sector and the different sectors. That when we eventually take decisions to open a specific sector, or part of a sector, we want that to be for the long haul this time.”

The Taoiseach also admitted that “a number of weeks” have been lost due to the changes to the State’s vaccine rollout, but said it is now “full steam ahead”.

Tuesday’s approval of the AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines for those over the age of 50 meant the country had more than half a million extra vaccines for its rollout plan, he added.

Mr Martin confirmed that there has been a reduction in delivery forecasts for the Johnson & Johnson jab, but said they remain “broadly on target” for the expected 600,000 doses due in quarter two.

As of Sunday, a total of 1,398,061 doses of Covid vaccines had been administered. These include 998,134 first doses and 399,927 second doses.

Tuesday saw 10 further deaths related to Covid-19, with 426 new cases of the virus also confirmed.