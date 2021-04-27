Two arrested after man found with deep cuts on jaw and neck

Two men have been arrested in connection to an alleged assault in Co Kildare.

A man in his 30s had deep cuts on his jaw and neck after gardaí were called to Eyre Street in Newbridge at around 12.30am on Tuesday.

He was taken to Tallaght Hospital where his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

After a follow-up search, gardaí arrested the two men, aged in their 20s and 30s, at an apartment in Powers Court and they were taken to Newbridge Garda station.

The apartment has been declared a crime scene and preserved for examination.

Investigators are appealing for witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to contact Newbridge Garda station on 045 431 212 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.