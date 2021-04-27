Two vans damaged in Carlow town

By Elizabeth Lee

TWO vans were damaged in separate incidents over the weekend in Carlow town.

Stones were thrown at a motorist as he drove by Riverview Close on Saturday night. The left wing mirror and window of the white Peugeot Boxer were damaged during the incident, which occurred at around 11pm on Saturday night. Gardaí in Carlow town are investigating the matter

They are also looking into another incident that occurred over the weekend at Staplestown Road, Carlow. The owner of a white Peugeot Partner van awoke on Sunday morning to discover the driver-side window of his work vehicle had been smashed. The van was parked outside a house on Staplestown Road when the incident occurred between 10.30pm on Saturday night and 10.30am on Sunday morning. Nothing was taken from the van.

Contact Carlow Garda Station with any information on 059 9136620.