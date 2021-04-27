Video: Tuesday’s three-minute evening news update

Kenneth Fox

Former Sinn Féin councillor charged

A former Sinn Féin councillor has been charged at the Special Criminal Court with the murder of David Byrne at the Regency Hotel in 2016.

Mr Byrne was shot dead at the hotel in Dublin 9 on February 2016 after five men, three disguised as armed gardaí, stormed the building.

Mr Jonathan Dowdall (43), a former north inner city councillor, with an address at Navan Road, Cabra, Dublin 9, appeared at the brief hearing this morning when the registrar read the single charge to him.

Mr Dowdall is charged with the murder of David Byrne, contrary to common law, at the Regency Hotel on the Swords Road, Whitehall, Dublin 9, on February 5th, 2016.

Eoghan Murphy resignation

Former housing minister Eoghan Murphy has denied that the housing crisis he presided over as minister ended his political career.

“I don’t see it that way at all,” he told RTÉ’s Today with Claire Byrne.

The former Fine Gael TD, who has served in the Dáil since 2011, resigned his seat as TD for Dublin Bay South on Tuesday morning.

His resignation means a by-election will be held in the constituency within the next six months.

Under 50 vaccinations

Those under the age of 50 who have had a Covid-19 infection in the previous six months and are not immunocompromised will be considered “fully vaccinated” after a single dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The development comes as the Cabinet signed off this afternoon on a number of recommendations from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac).

Those under the age of 50 with a laboratory-confirmed Covid infection within the previous six months will not receive a second dose of the mRNA vaccines manufactured by Pfizer and Moderna.

Joe Walsh tours ceases trading

Joe Walsh Pilgrimtours Ltd, one of Ireland’s longest-running tour operators, has closed down.

The company, which also trades as Concorde Travel, announced it had ceased trading on Tuesday, citing Irish travel protocols due to Covid-19 as “the most restrictive in Europe”.

Any customers impacted by the closure should contact the Commission for Aviation Regulation (CAR), which provides financial protection for flight inclusive travel packages originating in Ireland and will manage any outstanding refunds.

In a statement, Joe Walsh Pilgrimtours Ltd said its members had done “everything they could to see themselves and their customers through the pandemic.”