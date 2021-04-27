Woman seriously injured in assault on Dublin’s Dame Street

A woman in her 30s has been hospitalised with serious injuries after she was assaulted on Dublin’s Dame Street.

The assault took place on the city centre street during the early hours of Sunday, between 4am and 5am.

The woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries, where she remains as of Tuesday evening.

Investigating gardaí at Pearse Street station are now appealing to the public for information.

Any witnesses to the assault are asked to come forward, and any people who may have been in the Dame Street area between 4am and 5am should contact gardaí.

Gardaí are also appealing for any road users who were travelling in the area at the time and who have camera footage to make this available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pearse Street Garda station on 01 666 9000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.