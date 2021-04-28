Applause greets first jab at Carlow vaccine centre

By Michael Tracey

THE first vaccine given at the mass vaccination centre in Carlow was met with a clap of delight.

There has been air of excitement and elation in the centre, located in the sports hall in the Barrow Centre at IT Carlow. Vaccination of the under-70s began last week with 69-year-olds receiving jabs on Wednesday and within three days around 500 people had already been vaccinated.

The first woman who received her vaccine was so delighted that she began to clap.

“Everybody is excited,” said vaccination lead in Carlow/Kilkenny, Mairead Brophy, who lives locally. “I have worked in a lot of places in the HSE, but this is definitely a place where there has been that bit of elation. People are absolutely delighted to be getting a vaccine.”

Manager of the Carlow vaccination centre Gillian Buggy added: “There is a great excitement. It’s so positive to be working on this project, considering the year we are all after having. It’s been tough on the public, healthcare workers and the vulnerable that have been cocooning.”

***The Nationalist*** was given a tour of the facility, which has the capacity to vaccinate 500 people a day. Stewards will direct people at the entrance to the Barrow Centre, where they enter a queue system, with security personnel on hand to check they have an appointment text, which they received after registering on the HSE’s online portal.

They then move into a large sport hall, which contains several distinct areas. A wellness checker meets them to give information about the vaccine and answer any questions they may have. Although staff are happy answer queries, Ms Buggy noted that people were very well informed when coming into the hall.

You then move to the registration desks, four of which are in the hall. You must provide identification with a driving licence or passport. There are ten vaccination booths in the hall. In the booth, your vaccine details are recorded on a tablet: batch number, vaccine type and where in the body it is being administered. Then it’s the big moment, with the vaccine administered by a small needle. A treatment booth is available in case people feel unwell afterwards.

After the jab, people are directed to a socially-distanced post-vaccination area for a 15-minute observation window.

To make sure things run as smoothly as possible, it’s advised to wear something with a short sleeve. If people have any difficulty registering, or if the appointment time does not suit them, they should ring the lo-call helpline 1850 241850. People who do not have a mobile or smart phone can use a relative’s number to register and present their phone with the appointment. If a person needs their carer for the vaccine, that is permitted too.

The centre requires considerable staffing with security, observers, registration staff, vaccinators, pharmacists and management. Staff come from across the spectrum. Some have been recruited as part of a national campaign; others were retired and felt a duty to come back. There are part-time HSE staff who have taken on this extra work, while others have been redeployed within the HSE.

Communications officer with the HSE Fiachra Ó Céilleachair said it was important for Carlow to have its own vaccination centre so that people could travel locally to get the vaccine.

It is thought that around 20% of people in Carlow have received at least their first vaccine since the vaccination programme got underway, including those at long-term residential facilities, the medically vulnerable and the over-70s. The vaccination programme is based on Eircodes, so those with R93, which includes some border areas, will attend the Carlow centre.

The centre gets a vaccine delivery every week and progress will depend on supplies.

“If we get the vaccine, we will make sure it gets into people’s arms,” said Ms Brophy.

Vaccine centres throughout the country will proceed through the different age groups simultaneously. No county will steam ahead. The vaccine being administered to the 60-69-year-olds was AztraZeneca, which has generated a lot of comment and controversy. So far, however, there has been little reluctance to get the jab from those in Carlow.

“Everybody who has come in has registered on the portal. If they were reluctant, they wouldn’t register,” said Ms Brophy.

Ms Buggy added a note of caution as the vaccination programme progresses and it was worth listening to. She is a clinical nurse specialist in infection control and is regional flu lead in the southeast. Ms Buggy has also worked in settings of testing centres with infection control.

“It’s great what’s happening, but we cannot become complacent. We still have to make sure we wear face masks and have proper hygiene.”

Those aged 60 and above can currently register for their vaccine at vaccine.hse.ie.