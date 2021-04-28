Arrest after shop robbed with handgun and crowbar in Clare

Gardaí have arrested and charged a man in relation to a robbery in Co Clare last week.

Shortly after 1am on April 19th, a man entered a shop on Gort Road in Ennis.

Armed with what is believed to be a handgun and a crowbar, he threatened staff and demanded cash from the shop’s till. One customer in the shop at the time was also threatened.

A staff member handed over the contents of the till and the man then left the shop. No one was injured during the incident.

Uniform and detective gardaí from Ennis Garda station attended the scene and began an investigation.

A man, aged in his 20s, was arrested some days later on April 26th. He was brought to Ennis Garda station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He has since been charged and is due to appear before Ennis District Court this morning.

The man is also charged in connection with an attempted burglary at a petrol station on Quin Road, Ennis, also on April 19th.