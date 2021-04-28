Carlow community groups to share €20k grant

LOCAL communities will benefit from nearly €20,000 in environmental and Tidy Towns grants schemes in the Tullow Local Electoral Area.

Senior executive officer Brian O’Donovan said 11 Tidy Towns groups in the area would receive around €10,000 in grants at April’s meeting of the Tullow Municipal District. A total of €9,800 would also go to grants for smaller groups like residents’ associations and green school projects, while €2,200 will be retained by the council for unplanned works that may arise.

The badly-needed grants were universally welcomed by councillors.

Cllr Charlie Murphy pointed out that many of these groups could not have raised money for themselves and it is very welcome. “It’s is money well spent,” he added.

Mr O’Donovan said it was hoped to run a modified Pride of Place competition this year. He also stated that it was important to have some “recognition of what communities are doing every year”.

Cllr John Pender said there are a number of council cemeteries in the Tullow LEA that local groups were trying to maintain.

“Some of them have committees and are trying to maintain them, cut grass. There have been no public Masses or cemetery Masses due to Covid. Some of the groups are strapped for cash,” he explained.

Cllr Pender did not wish to specifically name any area in a public forum, but was wondering if there could be some assistance for them.

Mr O’Donovan said previously there had been a specific grant for cemeteries in the county, but there was nothing currently at this time. “We tried to help out wherever we could,” he said. “We are conscious to try to leave money in the pot, so if people are stuck we have the capacity to help.”

Mr O’Donovan agreed there were a lot of hard-working groups that did important work and that the cemeteries had important heritage value.