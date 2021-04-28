Death notices

John Farrell Rathmore, Tullow, Co. Carlow and formerly of Castledermot, Co. Kildare (suddenly) on 27 April 2021; Predeceased by his parents Jer and Bridie; Sadly missed by his beloved wife Fran, sons Dean and Gavin and their partners Susanna and Kathy, bothers Jer, Paddy, Joe, Martin, Eamonn, sister Nora, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Frances Nannery (nee Mullen)

Myshall, Co Carlow and formerly of Clondalkin and Irishtown, Dublin, died 26 April 2021 (peacefully) at her home.

Reunited with her beloved late husband Ben after just 46 days of being apart.

Loving mammy of Lillian and Pauline, adored granny of Cormac, Aoife, Sophie, Isabelle and Lucy and cherished sister of Christy and Myra and the late Betty, Pat and Mary. Deeply regretted by her heartbroken family, sons-in-law Brendan and Ken, good friends Marie, Paul and Jean, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Owing to Government restrictions a private funeral Mass (max 25) will take place on Thursday at 11am in the Church of the Holy Cross, Myshall for family. The Mass may be viewed from the following link

Funeral Mass

Cremation will follow at Mount Jerome Crematorium at 2.15pm which may be viewed on the following link

Cremation Service

House private, please.