Donnelly says Ireland on track to vaccinate 80% of population by end of June

Digital Desk Staff

Ireland is still on track to give or offer a first dose of Covid-19 vaccination to over 80 per cent of the population by the end of June, the Health Minister says.

As the Irish Examiner reports, Stephen Donnelly said that the vaccine rollout had changed numerous times since its inception, but was still on track to hit the target set out by the Taoiseach last January.

However, Mr Donnelly said that the programme was “not a race to June 30th” and that Ireland will continue vaccinating into the summer. “There’s no magic about the end of June. On the first of July, we’ll still be vaccinating tens of thousands of people.”

Mr Donnelly said that yesterday’s NIAC advice – that the Johnson & Johnson and Astrazeneca vaccines be used for over 50s – was “good news” and ensured that Ireland could meet its target.

He said that “the plan right now is to get the vaccines out and available to people as quickly as they come into the country.”

Vaccine stock

The Health Minister said that there was “more than enough” vaccine stock to vaccinate those cohorts who are now eligible to receive their vaccination, but that new evidence could make vaccines available to younger people as time goes on.

Mr Donnelly said that those in their 40s can expect to receive their vaccine in June. He added that he expects to receive his that month.

On inter-county travel, Mr Donnelly said it would “not be helpful” for him to speculate on when it might be possible. He said that he understood the public’s desire to book holidays, but said that specifics could not yet be given.

“I think most people would say let’s get out of this, but do it in a sustainable way, which keeps the curve flat.”

Mr Donnelly said the “impact data” for vaccinated cohorts was “amazing”.