Less than five new cases of Covid-19 reported in Carlow on Wednesday

Less than five new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Carlow on Wednesday among 371 new cases nationally.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 13 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

3 deaths occurred in April, 3 in March, and 7 in February or earlier.

The median age of those who died was 85 years and the age range was 60 – 95 years.

Of the cases notified today:

190 are men / 181 are women

77% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 28 years old

131 in Dublin, 38 in Kildare, 33 in Donegal, 18 in Cork, 17 in Meath and the remaining 134 cases are spread across 17 other counties***

As of 8am today, 153 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 45 are in ICU. 17 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of April 26th, 2021, 1,417,942 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland: