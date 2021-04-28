  • Home >
Less than five new cases of Covid-19 reported in Carlow on Wednesday

Wednesday, April 28, 2021

Less than five new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Carlow on Wednesday among 371 new cases nationally.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 13 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

3 deaths occurred in April, 3 in March, and 7 in February or earlier.

The median age of those who died was 85 years and the age range was 60 – 95 years.

Of the cases notified today:

  • 190 are men / 181 are women
  • 77% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 28 years old
  • 131 in Dublin, 38 in Kildare, 33 in Donegal, 18 in Cork, 17 in Meath and the remaining 134 cases are spread across 17 other counties***

As of 8am today, 153 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 45 are in ICU. 17 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

 

As of April 26th, 2021, 1,417,942 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

 

  • 1,014,640 people have received their first dose
  • 403,302 people have received their second dose

 

 

