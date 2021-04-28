Penneys gets the green light to redevelop Kennedy Ave site

By Suzanne Pender

PENNEYS has been given the green light by An Bord Pleanála to redevelop its site at Kennedy Avenue, Carlow.

The plan will see the refurbishment of the existing building of approximately 3,900 square metres to include retail, staff area, stock room, external area and a replacement roof. The redevelopment will therefore see Penneys relocate to its original site in the town from its current temporary home at Carlow Shopping Centre.

The work will also include new signage, a new canopy to the loading bay, upgrading of the existing car park as well as 47 new car-parking spaces, including three new spots for disabled drivers, 15 bicycle stands and landscaping to the store entrance.

The redevelopment was described this week as “a godsend” for this area of Carlow town by Colin Duggan, president of County Carlow Chamber of Commerce.

“I think the redevelopment will marry very well with the ‘Carlow 2040’ plan and reinvigorate shopping in the Carlow town centre area,” Mr Duggan told The Nationalist. “Primark have done very well in Carlow: it’s one of their busiest stores outside of Dublin and I think it will also work extremely well with the redevelopment of Hanover Park beside it. It’s fantastic for the town,” he added.

An Bord Pleanála’s ruling concurred with Carlow County Council’s decision last July to grant planning permission to the brand’s owner Primark to redevelop the Penneys site at Kennedy Avenue. Last August, appeals to that council decision were lodged with An Bord Pleanála by two individuals – Thomas Nolan of Leighlin Road, Carlow and Patrick Murphy, Fenagh, Carlow. The impact on footfall from Carlow’s traditional town centre and environmental concerns were among some of the issues cited as grounds for their appeals.

In issuing its decision last week, An Bord Pleanála stated that, following consideration, it believed the proposed development ‘would not conflict with the Carlow Retail Strategy, as contained in the Carlow Development Plan 2016-2021’ and would ‘contribute positively to the revitalisation of the town centre’.

The planning authority also deemed that the proposed development would be acceptable in terms of flood risk, natural conservation and traffic safety. ‘The proposed development would therefore be in accordance with the proper planning and sustained development of the area,’ the decision stated.

An Bord Pleanála granted the development subject to 17 conditions, which included that the site would retain ‘pedestrian permeability’ with access to Hanover Park and the River Burrin, that the existing stone wall boundary in the service yards would be retained and that detailed flood mitigation measures would be taken.