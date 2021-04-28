Shem and Tommy remove fallen tree from River Burrin

By Suzanne Pender

CONCERN for their local environment prompted two Carlow town residents to embark on a major clean-up of the River Burrin. Last week, Shem Brophy (68) and 86-year-old Tommy O’Brien from Monacurragh took it on themselves to remove a fallen tree from the River Burrin at Monacurragh, which had been severely blocking the river and posing a genuine threat to wildlife.

“There was only about three of four foot of water left and all that was getting past it was a couple of swans,” explained Shem.

“We were very anxious to remove it because what was happening was that bags of rubbish being dumped into the river further up the Burrin were getting caught up in the tree. It’s absolutely terrible the amount of rubbish being thrown around further up the Burrin; people who have no regarded at all for the River Burrin … it’s an absolute disgrace,” said Shem.

As part of their major clean-up, Shem and Tommy also cleared overgrowth and scrub in the area, while Carlow County Council agreed to support them by disposing of it all, providing a mini-digger to help with the work and replanting in the area.

“We try and do our bit in Monacurragh by looking after the green area and emptying the bins. To be fair to Carlow County Council, they are very busy with everything, so I think if everyone did their bit in their own area, the council is very good at coming in and helping you out,” added Shem.

An energetic Tommy certainly belied his terrific age as he got stuck into the work. “Tommy is 86, he’ll be 87 in two months’ time … but he’s like a two-year-old,” smiled Shem.