Sinn Féin asks Martina Anderson to consider her position as MLA

Two Sinn Féin MLAs in Derry have been asked by the party to consider their positions.

Martina Anderson and Karen Mullan were told last week that they should think about resigning from their positions as elected representatives, according to The Irish Examiner.

It comes after Sinn Féin conducted an investigation into its Derry branch following a series of poor election results.

It is understood Ms Anderson and Ms Mullan were given until June to decide if they will resign.

Both women were co-opted into their seats in the Northern Ireland Assembly.

Ms Anderson replaced Raymond McCartney and became the ninth Sinn Féin co-option in the current mandate, which began in March 2017.

She previously served as an MLA for Foyle from 2007-2012 and was a junior minister in the Northern Ireland Executive Office before becoming an MEP in Brussels.

Karen Mullan was selected to replace Ms Anderson’s niece Elisha McCallion as a Foyle MLA after Ms McCallion was elected as an MP.

The move comes as part of Sinn Féin’s new “implementation plan” in Derry, revealed by The Irish Examiner earlier this week.

The entire leadership of the Derry group were asked to stand aside, including the chair and nephew of Ms Anderson, Micky Anderson. Ms Mullan’s partner was also asked to stand aside from his role in the party.

The latest development signals the party had serious concerns about its ability to retain two seats in the six-seat constituency in the next Assembly election.

Sinn Féin, Ms Anderson and Ms Mullan were all approached for comment by The Irish Examiner.