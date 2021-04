By Elizabeth Lee

GARDAƍ in Carlow are appealing to anyone who may have information in relation to an alleged arson attack in the town. Two cars parked in the driveway of a home in Hunter’s Green, Pollerton were set alight around 12.30am this morning, Wednesday. The fire brigade attended the scene and there was little damage to either car.

If you saw anything suspicious, contact the gardaĆ­ on 059 9136620.