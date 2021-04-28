Witness appeal after four men in balaclavas enter Tipperary home

  • Home >
Wednesday, April 28, 2021

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after four men wearing balaclavas broke into a Co Tipperary home.

The aggravated burglary took place during the early hours of Wednesday morning at around 1.30am, in a house in the Ballinderry area of Borrisokane.

The four men threatened the occupant of the home and a confrontation occurred.

The men then left the scene empty-handed in a silver car. The occupant of the home was not injured during the incident, gardaí said.

Gardaí from Borrisokane and Nenagh Garda station attended the scene and carried out a patrol of the area, but the car was not located.

The local Scenes of Crime Unit also attended and carried out a technical examination of the scene.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was in the Ballinderry area between 1am and 1.45am last night, particularly drivers with dash cam footage, to contact them.

Those with information can contact Nenagh Garda station on 067 50459, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

