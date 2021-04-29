Covid: Reopening of outdoor hospitality at restaurants/pubs proposed for June 7th

The Cabinet is set to consider a plan for a reopening of social and economic life over the next two months following lengthy talks between health chiefs and the leaders of the coalition parties which ran late into last night.

The plan is based on the acceleration of the vaccination programme and Covid-19 cases remaining low.

It includes greater freedoms for vaccinated people, a relaxation of restrictions on outdoor gatherings, and the reopening of personal services and outdoor hospitality.

May 10th will see hairdressers and personal services reopening while the ban on intercounty travel will also be lifted, according to The Irish Times.

Meanwhile, constructions will return on Tuesday.

Non-essential retail including click and collect will return on May 10th ahead of a wider reopening of businesses on May 17th.

It is understood that outdoor hospitality, including pubs and restaurants, will return on June 7th.

Hotels will reopen on June 2nd, with indoor dining expected to be allowed.

The proposals which Ministers are set to approve will also allow groups of six people to meet outdoors, including in private gardens, from May 10th.

‘Vaccine dividend’

Part of the reopening plans will include a “vaccine dividend” which will allow greater freedom for people who have been vaccinated once time has been given for the jabs to take effect.