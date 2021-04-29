Death notices and funeral announcements

Anne (Nancy) McCarthy (née Walsh)

St Rita’s, Browneshill Road, Carlow Town, Carlow

Passed away on Wednesday 28 April 2021 (peacefully) at home in her 90th year, surrounded by her loving family Rosemary, Peter, Geraldine, Julie, Martina and her carer Che. Beloved wife of the late Martin and predeceased by her infant son Michael. Sadly missed by her sister Peggy Carroll (Athy), sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

May her gentle soul Rest in Peace.

Owing to Government guidelines a private Funeral Mass for family will be celebrated on Saturday, 1 May at 11am in the Church of the Holy Family, Askea, Carlow followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

The Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam using the following link: Funeral Mass Link

Henry O’Shea

Ballickmoyler Road and formerly of Oak Park, Carlow, 28 April 2021 at the Mater Private Hospital, Dublin after a long illness. Loving son of the late Henry and Teresa O’Shea and brother of the late John O’Shea. Sadly missed by his niece Fleur, nephew Ross, sister-in-law Olive, extended family and his wonderful circle of friends especially John, Paul, Tony and Fintan, who gave of their time, when needed, to care for him. The family will forever remember your kindness.

May Henry Rest in Peace.

Owing to the government restrictions the funeral will be private. The Mass may be viewed on the Cathedral Parish webcam (www.carlowcathedral.ie/webcam/) at 11.15am on Friday morning. Burial will follow afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Zbigniew (Zibby) Pelc

Millrace, Burrin Road, Carlow, on 25 April 2021 (peacefully) at Kilkenny Hospital; sadly missed by his loving daughter Monika (Lukawska), grandchildren Dominik and Konrad, sister Malgorzata Gajoa, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Zbigniew rest in peace.

Funeral arrangements later.