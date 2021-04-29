Frightening attack at home of SF councillor

By Suzanne Pender

A LOCAL councillor has vowed that he will not be silenced despite a frightening attack at his home over the weekend in retaliation for his outspoken views.

Sinn Féin’s cllr Andy Gladney insisted that he will not be giving in to acts of intimidation following damage to his van on Saturday night, which was parked outside his home at St Brigid’s Crescent, Bagenalstown. A man wearing a balaclava can be clearly seen in the yard of cllr Gladney’s home around midnight on Saturday on the family’s CCTV footage. The perpetrator then suddenly smashes the wing mirrors of cllr Gladney’s van and attempts to break into the vehicle, but flees when automatic lights come on.

“Oh, I know 100% it’s because of the things I said at the last council meeting … it’s retaliation for speaking out, simple as that,” cllr Gladney told The Nationalist.

“As a local south Carlow county councillor, I have always taken pride in my work. I have always done my utmost to fulfil any complaints or issues raised to me. The way I see it, if someone comes to me with an issue and I’m afraid to speak out or look after them, well, then I shouldn’t be a councillor,” said a determined cllr Gladney.

Cllr Gladney and his wife Kathleen were home at the time, along with other members of the family. They heard noises outside and saw the incident unfold on monitors in their home. The Gladney home is fully fitted with CCTV and gardaí are investigating the incident.

The Bagenalstown councillor has been forthright in recent weeks about anti-social behaviour in some housing estates within the town and has also expressed concern about scramblers riding through some estates.

“I’ll continue to speak out where there’s anti-social behaviour and people come to me, and as for the scramblers, I’ve no issue with them up in the field, but when they start riding through people’s estates or blocking up people’s driveways and that’s raised with me, then I will speak up,” said cllr Gladney.

“It was frightening, and Kathleen is a nervous wreck over it, but in fairness to the gardaí they were straight up to us and we are very grateful to them and to our local garda here in Bagenalstown, Padraig Gleeson,” said cllr Gladney.

Although it was a deeply upsetting incident, cllr Gladney is adamant that it will not stop him continuing his work as an active member of Carlow County Council.

“Any issues I bring forward are never personal or to cause hurt or harm to anyone. The people voted for me to represent them at council level; they voted me to be their voice and I’m forever grateful and proud to serve the people of Carlow.

“I will continue to work hard for the people of Bagenalstown and south Carlow,” he declared.