James Cox

The body of a man has been found in unexplained circumstances in Dublin.

Gardaí at Kevin Street are investigating the discovery of a body of a male in unexplained circumstances this morning at a residence in Cork Street, Dublin 8.

The body of the man, aged in his 70s, remains at the scene. The Office of the State Pathologist has been notified.

“An Garda Síochána has no further comment at this time,” said a Garda spokesperson.