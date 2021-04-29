  • Home >
Pres de la Salle scoop all-Ireland debating competition

Thursday, April 29, 2021

 

 

Stephanie Doyle, Stanislav Ustinov, Dylan O’Neill, Adam Zielinkski and Katie Doyle

By Elizabeth Lee

THEY’RE thrilled, I’m delighted for them!” said Leon Power, who has just brought the Presentation de la Salle debating team to all-Ireland victory.

The Bagenalstown team scooped first prize in the Concern school debating competition after beating Bailieborough CS, Co Cavan in this afternoon’s final.

The talented team of debaters were Stephanie Doyle, Stanislav Ustinov, Dylan O’Neill, Adam Zielinkski and Katie Doyle, who were elated at the win.

They had just ten days to come up with points against the motion that ‘savage cuts to overseas aid proposed by the British government are unjustifiable and counter-productive’.

Teacher Leon Power was their coach and mentor, who inspired and encouraged them to victory. This is the second time that Leon’s students have bagged the ultimate prize in the Concern school debating competition after they won the title in 2015.

Staff and students in Presentation de la Salle are rightly proud of the five young people!

