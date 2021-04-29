Rural broadband for County Carlow gets one step closer

By Suzanne Pender

NATIONAL Broadband Ireland’s (NBI) roll-out is continuing across Co Carlow with hopes high that the opportunity for householders to register for connection is not too far away.

Eoin Lyng, head of information systems at Carlow County Council, presented a draft of the local authority’s digital strategy 2021-2024 for approval at a recent meeting of Carlow County Council.

Members had a number of questions in relation to broadband services, including poor connection in some areas, the speed of the roll-out and environmental concerns.

Cllr John Cassin asked about the ability of visitors to tag themselves as local landmarks and tourist destinations on social media, using wi-fi services to promote Carlow.

Mr Lyng said that he understood the frustrations of living in wi-fi black spots, adding that he lived in an area with poor connectivity. He assured that the NBI’s roll-out was moving quickly across the country. In relation to tagging in public locations, he pointed out that it was not currently possible, but stated he would make enquiries from social media platforms.

Cllr John McDonald remarked that he had observed NBI in local areas lately and asked if people should contact them to secure the service.

Mr Lyng stated that NBI is currently in the building phase and once this is completed the internet service providers hand it over to Eir, who will begin selling the service in local areas.

Mr Lyng said that householders can now register their interest on the NBI website.

Cllr Andy Gladney stated that while he was “not objecting to progress”, he said that there should be an awareness of the environmental impact, the effect on wildlife and the water table when antennas are erected.

Mr Lyng stated that antennas were subject to the planning process.