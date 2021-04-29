Tullow cycle and walking path project aims to cut car use

WORK is underway to establish dedicated walking and cycling paths around Tullow. The Active Tullow Travel Project would see 5km of pedestrian and cycling paths predominantly located away from roads.

The work to date was presented to local councillors by area engineer Pat Harrington at last week’s meeting of Tullow Municipal District. The paths would connect residential areas, aiding people to get to work locally by walking or cycling.

“This is about getting people out of cars, walking to places of education, walking to places of religion,” said Mr Harrington. “The main thing is that it’s not out on roads; to me, that is just nonsense.”

Council management had green-lit a move towards making a ‘Part 8’ planning application. The paths would include public lighting and pedestrian crossings, where necessary. Mr Harrington said he knew where he wanted to go with the project, but needed support.

It was confirmed that some of the proposed paths would go through private property, following a query by cllr John Pender.

Mr Harrington said discussions were ongoing with landowners.

Cllr Pender quizzed the wisdom of going to Part 8 without having secured landowner permission. Saying he was not yet near making the ‘Part 8’ application, Mr Harrington stated: “We are quite some time away.”

He said that there were two areas outstanding involving private property. “There is plenty of time to talk to these people. At the moment, I am keeping you guys in the loop.”

Cllr Pender did not wish to go into specifics in a public forum, but believed there could be problems with landowners.

Mr Harrington said the easy thing would be to do the paths along existing roads, but this was doing things differently. “We haven’t gone into this half-cocked. We are delivering a full programme, but this is an extra supplementary thing that we are trying to grab on to and make a good example of it. I think it will make a great success.”

A rough map of the pathways had been circulated to councillors, but cllr Pender said a proper map would be needed for locals if the project went on public display.

Asked about a possible timeline, Mr Harrington said he would like to start in September if things ran smoothly. However, there were significant caveats. He said the project had received €250,000 to date and would need more resources. It still had to go through a design process and ‘Part 8’ process. Mr Harrington said a “back of matchbox” calculation for the pathways was between €500,000 and €750,000.

Fine Gael’s cllr John Murphy said that a lot of work had already been done on the project. He had recently participated in a meeting about decarbonisation and said there was a big focus on getting people to leave their cars at home and to use bikes and walk.