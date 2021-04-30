Carlow Darkness Into Light gets underway on Saturday 8 May

A massive crowd of supporters gathered in Eire Óg Clubhouse for the last Darkness event that took place in 2019

By Elizabeth Lee

ORGANISERS for the annual fundraiser for the suicide prevention charity Pieta House are urging people to get out and go for a run, walk or cycle at dawn on Saturday 8 May. The Darkness Into Light event is a worldwide fundraiser for Pieta House and is remarkably well supported in Carlow. In the seven years that it’s taken place in the town, it’s raised a phenomenal €220,000, and that’s in Carlow town alone!

“It costs about €1,000 per person to treat them in the Pieta programme so that’s potentially 220 lives saved by the people of Carlow. Their generosity and the generosity of the local businesses are phenomenal. We couldn’t hold the event last year because of the Covid-19 restrictions, but the last time we hosted it we raised about €40,000, when 2,000 people took part,” Dolores O’Neill, chairperson of the Darkness Into Light Carlow committee, told ***The Nationalist***.

This year, the committee is encouraging people to complete a 5km walk, run or cycle, while adhering to the Covid-19 social distancing rules. People can use the usual route through Carlow town or they may pick a location that’s special to them.

They can also take part in the Darkness Into Light challenge – when you select this option, the organisers are waiving the sign-up fee for anyone who pledges to fundraise €150.

This year, the Carlow committee has a beautiful abstract painting of Mount Leinster, donated by Leighlinbridge artist Chiara Trench, to raffle. All you have to do is to make a small donation and your name will be entered into the draw. And Dolores still has some bright yellow Darkness Into Light t-shirts for participants to collect from the Specsavers shop on Potato Market, Carlow.

To register for Darkness Into Light this year, go to the Pieta House website pieta.ie and select the Carlow option. If you’d like to make a donation and enter the raffle for the painting, log onto the Darkness Into Light Carlow Facebook page.