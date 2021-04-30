Death notices and funeral announcements

Christy Nolan (Big Tom)

No 9 St. Lazerian’s Street, Leighlinbridge, Co. Carlow. Peacefully, in St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. Predeceased by his parents James and Bridget, brothers Denis, Stephen and Paddy, sisters Sheila and Mary. Sadly missed by his loving brothers Tom, Séamus and Francis, sister Kathleen, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, aunt Kathleen, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Christy’s Gentle Soul Rest in Peace

Owing to the government restrictions, Christy’s funeral will be private. The Funeral will take place on Sunday in St. Lazerian’s Church, Leighlinbridge, at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.leighlinparish.ie

The funeral cortège will travel, via Madlin, en route to St. Lazerian’s Church, Leighlinbridge.

Michael Moore

Monavea, Crettyard and formerly of Tolerton, Co. Laois, passed away unexpectedly, on 29 April 2021.

Beloved husband of Hannah, much loved father of Michele, Adrienne, Micheál and Siobhán, and adored grandfather of Ciara, Tara, Órla, Darragh, Niall, Shane and Colm.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, son, daughters, grandchildren, sons-in-law Kevin and Ciarán, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Michael’s Gentle Soul Rest in Peace

Due to continued restrictions on public gatherings, Michael’s Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the presence of his family on Sunday, at 11am, in The Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Mayo, Co Laois and will be followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

If neighbours wish to show their support to the family, they could stand outside their houses (while adhering to social distancing guidelines) as the funeral cortége leaves his residence on the way to the church at 10.30am approx.