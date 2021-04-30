Leo’s student competes in video competition

Kiera Reilly, transition year in Leo’s College, is a finalist in the MUCo Video Competition

By Elizabeth Lee

A TRANSITION year student from St Leo’s College has been selected to represent the school in an innovative video competition that’s run by Maynooth College.

Maynooth College teamed up the the Business Studies Teachers’ Association of Ireland to host the MUCo Video Competition, where students are encouraged to make films focussing on the the reality of doing business in Ireland in 2020 and chronicle how businesses plan to deal with the aftermath of Covid-19.

TY students in St Leo’s have eagerly embraced this opportunity to explore how local business owners are dealing with the economic crisis sparked by Covid-19 and how they are pivoting to business models conducive to short-term survival as well as long-term resilience and growth. Five business students from transition year were shortlisted for the school final – Niamh Behan, who looked at MSD Carlow; Jill Farrell, who focussed on Brooks Café Bar; Eleanor Feeney talked to Detail Menswear; Keira Reilly looked at the Wildflower café and Lauryn Sheehan filmed Cibo café.

The finalist selected for the school was Keira, who completed her business video on The Wildflower Café. Kiera will represent the school at the Maynooth University final, which will take place later this term. Kiera’s entry explored how the proprietor of the Wildflower Café adapted to the challenges posed by the pandemic. Like so many other small businesses in Carlow, it quickly changed its business model to provide takeaway and click-and-collect services, with the business working longer hours to meet customer demand.

The Wildflower Café is open Monday to Saturday from 9am to 5pm in Carlow Shopping Centre. Customers are invited to view the new café on its Instagram page, @cafewildflower. Kiera would like to sincerely thank the proprietor Kim Finnegan and the staff at the Wildflower Café for their support with her entry for the MUCo Video Competition. St Leo’s College would like to wish Kiera the best of luck in the upcoming final in Maynooth next month.