Lost weekend spectacular will be the centrepiece of Carlow Arts Week 2021

By Suzanne Pender

THE iconic former Bruan site is set to come alive again with a myriad of artists from music, visual arts, performance and dance set to take over the giant, abandoned landmark to create a 72-hour lost weekend event.

Carlow Arts Festival has joined forces with Visual Carlow to co-created Woman in the Machine– an exciting large-scale event at the former Braun building.

The filmed experience, digital content and virtual space will be available at www.WomanInTheMachine.com from 11 June. There will also be significant lighting installation and on-site sharing of work across the second weekend of the festival from 11-13 June.

Woman in the Machine will unfold through film, exhibitions, sound works, light installations, digital native events, a 360 virtual exhibition space, performances, talks and community engagement projects, created in response to Carlow’s landmark former Braun site.

Woman in the Machine is presented as part of Brightening Air Coiscéim Coiligh, a nationwide ten-day season of arts experiences supported by the Arts Council.

“The incredible landmark building has dominated my imagination certainly since first arriving in Carlow,” said Jo Mangan, festival director of Carlow Arts Festival 2021.

“As a lifelong fan of ‘between life’ spaces in the creation of my own work, I am always on the hunt for that sweet spot in a building’s life, when artists are welcome to come and reimagine that life briefly.

“This project has been gestating for quite some time and the timely coming together with Visual and Brightening Air to make it possible makes me thrilled for the building, the artists involved and the people of Carlow, who have such a deep relationship with the site,” she said.

“We are indebted to Seán Gallagher for his generosity in allowing that access,” said Jo.

Emma Lucy O’Brien, CEO and artistic director of Visual Carlow remarked that townscapes are “continuously changing, industries move on, technologies change, life responds and adapts”.

“Braun in Carlow resonates for people in different ways: an edifice, a workplace, a landmark. It has captured imaginations and sits speculatively between its past and future.

“This summer, we bring an exciting new set of ideas to this factory floor, elevating and showcasing the creative practices of women working in science, technology, digital and electronic arts,” said Emma Lucy.

Woman in the Machine is part of Carlow Arts Festival 2021. The full festival programme will be announced today, Tuesday 4 May.

The first big cultural event of the summer, Carlow Arts Festival returns with an ambitious hybrid model of live, digital and participatory experiences, taking place over ten days from 4-13 June.