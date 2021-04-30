Man couldn’t pay €277 taxi fare from Limerick

Friday, April 30, 2021

A PASSENGER who took a taxi from Limerick to Carlow town but who didn’t have enough money to pay the fare was fined €300 at Carlow District Court. The man, who wasn’t in court to face the offence, was fined for non-payment of a public service vehicle arising from an incident last year.

He’d taken a taxi from Limerick to Carlow on 21 May 2020, but when they arrived at Carlow Train Station 23-year-old he had only €95 to pay the fare, which was €277, Sergeant Hud Kelly told the court.

He still owed the taxi driver the balance of €182 and Judge Geraldine Carthy fined him €300 in his absence.

