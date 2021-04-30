  • Home >
  • Carlow News >
  • Penneys offers shopping by appointment to Carlow customers

Penneys offers shopping by appointment to Carlow customers

Friday, April 30, 2021

Shoppers queue for the re-opening of Penneys in Carlow Shopping Centre last year

By Suzanne Pender

PENNEYS has today announced that it will offer shopping by appointment as a temporary measure in all of its Irish stores in the week prior to full reopening.

In a statement the popular Irish retailer said: ‘The whole Penneys team is delighted to begin preparations to welcome customers back to our stores.

‘We welcome the government’s decision to introduce shopping by appointment as a first step, having already launched this service successfully in some of our European markets. We will be offering shopping by appointment in every Irish store ahead of our full reopening on 17 May and have begun working through the logistics, starting with bringing our amazing store teams back to work.

‘We will confirm timing and full details for this next week.’

 

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Less than five new cases of Covid-19 reported in Carlow on Friday

Friday, 30/04/21 - 8:04pm

Man couldn’t pay €277 taxi fare from Limerick

Friday, 30/04/21 - 6:26pm

Serial offender a ‘danger to himself and to society’

Friday, 30/04/21 - 6:19pm