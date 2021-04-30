Three arrested as gardaí seize drugs worth €1m

Friday, April 30, 2021

Gardaí have arrested three people after finding suspected drugs worth more than €1 million in Co Meath.

Cocaine, worth an estimated €70,000, was discovered after a car was intercepted in Slane, Co Meath at around 9.20pm on Thursday.

Some of the drugs seized by gardaí during the search. Photo: Gardainfo/Twitter

In a follow-up search in Wilkinstown, gardaí seized some €480,000 of suspected cannabis herb, approximately €400,000 of tablets (suspected to be Alprazolam, Diazepam,and MDMA), and €70,000 worth of suspected cocaine.

Two women and a man have been arrested as part of the investigation.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

People in 40s could get vaccine at same time as over-50s, Donnelly says

Friday, 30/04/21 - 1:38pm

Gemma O’Doherty and John Waters must pay legal costs of Covid challenge

Friday, 30/04/21 - 1:34pm

Overweight people should check with GP if they qualify for early vaccine, says expert

Friday, 30/04/21 - 1:17pm