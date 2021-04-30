‘Unseasonably’ wet weather in store for bank holiday

James Cox

Weather warnings for wind and rain could be issued for Monday.

Met Éireann is forecasting unseasonably wet and windy weather towards the end of the bank holiday weekend.

For the rest of the weekend, it is expected to be cooler than usual for this time of the year.

Forecast for the Bank Holiday Weekend. Fri: Sunny spells & showers, heavy in the south. Max 13°C Min -1°C 🌦️ Sat: Sunny spells, scattered showers. Max 13°C Min 0°C 🌦️ Sun: Cloudier, but mostly dry. Scattered light showers. Max 13°C Min 2°C ⛅️ Mon: Wet & Windy. Max 13°C 🌧️ 🍃 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) April 29, 2021

Met Éireann’s Siobhan Ryan says it will be a mix of dry and wet weather for Saturday and Sunday.

“Temperatures will be a bit disappointing given the time of year, around 9-12 degrees,” she said.

“That’s for Saturday and Sunday, but at least the winds should be light. Even though there should be a fair amount of dry weather generally speaking for both of those days, again a few well scattered slow moving showers with risk of hail and isolated thunderstorms.”