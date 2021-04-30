What’s planned for your area?

CARLOW County Council received 16 planning applications between 23 and 29 April.

Ardattin: David Rothwell wishes to construct a two-storey dwelling house and garage at Woodlands, Ardattin.

Jessica Kenny wishes to erect a dwelling with services and domestic garage at Craans, Ardattin.

Bagenalstown: Fiachra Gregan and Jeremiah Keogh wish to construct a single-storey dwelling and detached garage at Kildrenagh, Bagenalstown.

Ballon: FLI Carlow wishes to construct two new production halls and an extension to existing car-parking at Kilknock, Ballon.

Borris: John Doran wishes to construct two agricultural sheds at Coonogue, Borris.

Carlow: Burnside Eurocyl Ltd wishes to construct a two-storey extension to the front of existing building at O’Brien Road, Carlow.

Monaco Properties Ltd wishes to construct an extension to the western side of the drive-through take-away unit known as Supermac’s and to adjust the existing car-parking spaces adjacent to the building to allow for that extension at Four Lakes Retail Park, Dublin Road, Carlow.

Richard Gillman wishes to apply for change of use of an existing second-floor storage area in the rear part of the building for a two-bedroom apartment at 83 Tullow Street, Carlow.

Eugene McGovern Bespoke Pension Trust wishes to construct a development consisting of one apartment complex containing three self-contained single-bedroom apartments at 69 Tullow Street, Carlow.

Hacketstown: Aisling Murphy wishes to construct a single-storey dwelling at Ballysallagh, Hacketstown.

Myshall: Ian and Eileen Rea wish to demolish an existing domestic garage and to construct a new single- and part two-storey domestic extension and a domestic garage at Straduff, Myshall.

Rathvilly: Mark Phelan wishes to construct a new grain/straw and machinery store, concrete aprons, a two-storey domestic extension and a new 36sq m domestic garage, all to the side of the existing dwelling at Maplestown, Rathvilly.

Kevin Brennan wishes to retain permission for a single-storey bedroom and en suite extension as built to the side of existing house and planning permission for a new single-storey extension at the rear of existing house at Lisnavagh, Rathvilly.

Royal Oak: Brian and Lisa Murphy wish to construct a two-storey dwelling at Wells, Royal Oak.

Tullow: Nick Faust wishes to seek change of use from holiday home use to permanent residential use at Wolseley Park, Mount Wolseley, Tullow.