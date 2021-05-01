Animal magic: why we love our pets

Our furry friends – where would we be without them? They make us happy, reduce our anxiety and keep us company.

Chloe McNabb talks to some animal-lovers whose lives have been completed by their special companions

ANNIE AND Romi are both former pound dogs who came from Offaly pound and Waterford pound via ‘A Dog’s Life’, a charity that rehomes dogs into foster care who are in danger of being euthanised in overcrowded pounds. Annie was surrendered by her previous owners and Romi was abandoned with serious joint issues and was given just a year to live, but many years later she is still happy and wagging her tail alongside her best pal Annie. Annie will give sloppy staffie kisses to anyone who offers her a pat or a cuddle.

‘The Sunshine Girls’ are always happy and were a big hit in their foster homes before arriving at their forever home with Mary in Carlow. Mary Boylan is a volunteer at ‘A Dog’s Life’ and was smitten by how beautiful and gentle Annie was. It wasn’t long until Annie was able to show everyone just how special she was. A few years ago Mary’s mum collapsed and it was Annie who ran to Mary, alerting her that something was wrong.

Annie loves visiting the beach and collecting sticks; she even helped her buddy Romi on her first visit last year and showed her the ropes. Romi came from her foster home to live with Mary’s mum Peggy. Mary said: “They have such an amazing bond which is lovely to watch.”

Despite Romi’s achy joints, it has never stopped her from being a fun-loving girl. She loves everyone she meets and automatically drops down for the belly rubs. She’s a very curious girl, always trying to befriend cats, dogs, horses or any animal who will pay any attention to her. Mary said: “Both girls have been a godsend during lockdown. They are great fun and good company, even entertaining the neighbours on their walks. They’re a hit with everybody.”

The value of therapy dogs has always been recognised. Therapy dogs are often rescued from shelters and enjoy their role as companions at care homes. Canine companionship has many proven health benefits, such as lower blood pressure and increased levels of serotonin, ‘the happy hormone’.

Nursing and care homes across the world have turned to robot pets as companions for their residents. The Paro therapeutic robot is a seal pup robot from Japan and costs a staggering €5,180. This cuddly seal made up of motors and wires, has the ability to sense when it is being stroked, recognise its name and can observe the environment around it. Initially designed for adults with dementia, they were soon acknowledged for their companionship and were introduced to nursing homes around the world, with many carers noticing the improved moods, appetites and overall well-being of the residents.

These robotic pets do sound lovely, but somehow I don’t believe that motorised mutts will make our pets redundant anytime soon. In nursing homes across Ireland, some real animals are invited in to visit residents from time to time.

SignaCare Nursing Home is set in the lovely restful neighbourhood of Killerig, Co Carlow. Surrounded by nature, the residents here have had many four-legged visitors over the years, including rabbits, ponies, lambs, dogs and one time even a taxidermy hedgehog. One of the residents, Peggy Dreelan, spoke to me about her love for animals, in particular one staff member’s furry companion ‘Coco’, who can be seen sitting on Peggy’s lap. Coco has been to visit on many occasions and each time Peggy is reminded of the dogs at home when she was growing up: “One dog we had Gypsy, an Irish Terrier, who used to travel with my sister Maureen and I to the seaside in the basket on her bicycle. Gypsy did not get into the sea but she always stayed with us on the beach.”

Peggy went on to tell me about her black Scottie Rory, who loved to travel in the front passenger seat of the car. “Rory was missing for a week once and we were awfully worried for him and searched and searched, but could not find him. Eventually he turned up and I am sure he slept for a whole week. Rory lived to be a big age and was always careful of whose car he got into after that adventure.”

Peggy also had a Collie, named Mai Lou. Unfortunately, Mai Lou had an accident with a car and arrived home on three legs. Peggy’s brother Pat was a vet and he amputated Mai Lous’s leg. Mai Lou hated Pat after that and would always growl at him. Peggy told me: “Even with only three legs Mai Lou was still so lively, always wanting to play and constantly bringing us so much joy. The beauty of having or loving a dog is that it is an unconditional love that will always remain with you, no matter what.”

The Irish are mad about their pets. A large study of pet ownership in Ireland was carried out in 2016 which identified that 61% of Irish households owned a cat or a dog. To me, this seemed surprisingly small but perhaps I am biased. A further study was carried out by iReach, which found that 72% of Irish people think that having a dog “completes a family”.

This got me thinking about how much we rely on our pets for happiness and company. My own granny and her dog Poppy were a perfect example of this.

Poppy didn’t have a great start in life. She was abandoned as a puppy, starving and badly matted. Somehow, she managed to wander into my garden one night and set up camp underneath a beech hedge in the perishing cold. She made herself very small to keep warm, until I found her. I took her inside and wrapped her up by the fire. Unfortunately, my own dogs didn’t like the new addition much and so I asked my granny Elsie if she could take care of Poppy until I found her a new home.

Elsie was 88 at the time and lived alone, so wasn’t too keen on having a dog, despite her love for animals. Her biggest fear was that she wouldn’t be around long enough to look after one. But as days passed without finding a new home for Poppy, my granny had grown very fond of her and decided that she would like to have a furry roommate after all. They had a gorgeous bond: they drank tea, had plenty of treats and would snuggle up in Elsie’s chair to watch Paul O’Grady on repeat. They enjoyed six lovely years together and were the best of friends right up until Elsie passed away during Christmas 2018. Since then, Poppy has come back to live with me. It was obvious that she missed her companion very much and often seemed down in herself. But in the end, Poppy found paradise and Elsie found a best friend.

There seems to be a general perception that people have a closer connection to their dogs than their cats. Cats tend to be independent by nature and are happy to escape to a cosy corner to enjoy their own company. Research carried out at the University of Lincoln in the UK found that dogs see their owners as a focus of security and rely on them to feel safe, whereas their feline cousins do not have the same dependency on their humans for their sense of protection.

Tom (not his real name), aged 24, is a teacher from Carlow and has a very special bond with his cat ‘Senõr’. When Tom returns home at the end of a long day at work, his cat will jump into his lap and will rub his head against his beard, looking for attention.

“When Senõr starts purring, I find it very therapeutic; it is a sensory emotion which immediately relaxes me. There is something very calming about the weight of a cat sitting on your lap. I think cats are natural practitioners of mindfulness. I don’t agree with people who think cats are not social; I find cats to be just as affectionate and loving as dogs.”

The academics agree with Tom. A study published in 2009 in the Journal of Vascular and Interventional Neurology found that having a cat can reduce many health risks such as strokes and heart attacks by one third. Professor Adnan Qureshi added that ‘stroking a pet could cut the levels of stress-related hormones in the blood’. So the relaxing feeling that Tom gets when he spends time with his jumbo-sized cat has some scientific basis.

It can be said that the relationship between a pet and their owner is mutually beneficial. Pets receive shelter, love and food, while humans receive affection, company and loyalty. A pet’s love knows no bounds and they are always happy to greet us with a wagging tail.

Ireland is a nation of pet lovers. We talk to them, share our beds with them and take endless photos of them. It is no secret that we all love our pets.