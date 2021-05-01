Death notices and funeral announcements

Patrick Iovan Huntington Court, Athy Road, Carlow passed away, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on Saturday 1 May, 2021, at his home. Beloved son of Florin and Ramona, much loved brother of Patricia. He will be sadly missed by his heartbroken parents and sister, grandparents, godparents, aunties, uncles, cousins and his many friends. May Patrick’s Gentle Soul Rest in Peace. Funeral arrangements to follow shortly



Austin McCarthy

Barrow House, Kelvin Court, Athy Road, Carlow / Johnstown, Kilkenny

Formerly of Monacurragh, Carlow and Johnstown, Co. Kilkenny.

Peacefully, in the loving care of the doctors, nurses and staff at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny, following a short illness, pre-deceased by his parents Patrick Bernard and Sheila and siblings Anne, Helen and Paul. Sadly missed by his family Fr. Brian, Kieran, Nora, Sheila, Colette, nephews, nieces, fellow residents and staff at Kelvin Court.

May Austin Rest In Peace.

Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place on Monday 3rd May at 11.00a.m. in The Holy Cross Church, Killeshin (max. 25 people in church) followed by burial in St. Finnan’s Cemetery, Ballyragget, Co. Kilkenny. Those who would have liked to attend but who cannot due to the current restrictions, please leave your message for the family in the Condolence Section below. The family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this most difficult time.

The family would also like to thank the staff at Kelvin Court for their exceptional care of Austin.

Mary Dowling (nee Hickey)

Seskinryan, Bagenalstown, Co. Carlow on 30 April in the Mater Hospital Dublin. Predeceased by her son baby Martin, parents Peter and Johanna and brother P.J, much loved wife of Sean and adored mother of Joanne and Antoinette and their partners Sean and Cathal, sadly missed by her brother Mick and sister Joan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, great neighbours and great friends.

May Mary’s Gentle Soul Rest in Peace.

Owing to government restrictions the funeral Mass for Mary will place on Monday morning in St. Andrew’s Church, Bagenalstown at 11.oc (Max 25 people) that can be viewed on www.bagenalstownparish.ie Burial afterwards in the Assumption. If wish to leave a message of Condolence you may do so in the Condolences section below.

Mary’s family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this sad and difficult time.