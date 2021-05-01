Detached home in Mountain View, Carlow makes an incredible €252k at auction

  • Home >
Saturday, May 01, 2021

By Suzanne Pender

THE belief that prices in Carlow are hardening has been underpinned by a fantastic result achieved by REA Sothern on their BidNow auction platform.

The property, 31 Mountain View, Pollerton, Carlow was pitched at €198,500, yet sold last week for an incredible €252,500 following a staggering 50 bids.

Eight people had registered to bid on the day which, according to Harry Sothern of REA Sothern, leaves seven disappointed under bidders now looking for something similar in the vicinity.

The owner and agents alike were astonished at the price level achieved, believing €225,000 to €230,000 to be the ceiling.

Interestingly, the proximity to a motorway and not having to drive through Carlow town were key factors with many of the interested parties.

REA Sothern is hopeful that with viewing restrictions likely to ease in the coming weeks, more vendors will come forward to list their properties to satisfy a very strong demand.

 

