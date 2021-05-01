Hundreds attend anti-lockdown protests in Cork and Dublin

James Cox

Several hundred people gathered in Cork and Dublin to protest public health restrictions this afternoon.

A group of around 150 arrived to the Custom House in Dublin for a rally cancelled at the last minute by Yellow Vests Ireland, and proceeded to march around the city centre.

While in Cork hundreds gathered on St Patrick’s Street to hear speeches.

Gardaí say they’ve opened investigations into the organisers of the events, though no arrests have been made.

They were aware in advance of the planned protests organised on social media by “disparate groups”.

In a statement issued to breakingnews.ie, a Garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí in Dublin and Cork implemented policing plans around events that took place in both cities today Saturday 1st May 2021. Gardaí were aware of events organised on social media by disparate groups.

“The Health Act 1947 (Section 31A-Temporary Restrictions) (Covid-19) Regulations 2021, as amended are currently in force. This places certain restrictions on individuals organising relevant events outdoors and attending relevant events. An Garda Síochána will carry out an investigation into the organisers of these events.”

Fianna Fáil Councillor Colm Kelleher says these events can only make matters worse.

Mr Kelleher told Newstalk: “I was told today that people travelled from as far as the North down to the protests in Cork, so they’re obviously breaking the restrictions in relation to travelling in one county.”

“It’s counterproductive because these have been proven all over the world to be super-spreader events and particularly with us coming out of a prolonged lockdown, I think it’s counterproductive.”