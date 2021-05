James Cox

A man has been arrested and charged over an attack in Longford Town the weekend before last, in which a man was slashed in the legs.

Gardaí say the victim was assaulted by a group of men outside a house in the Glebe View estate on Friday, April 16th.

A man in his 30s was arrested this morning and questioned at Longford Garda Station.

He is due before Longford District Court at 5pm this evening.