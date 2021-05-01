Marie was a warm-hearted woman who had a gift for arts and crafts

The late Marie Fox

By Charlie Keegan



THE Myshall area of Co Carlow lost a much-loved member of the local community with the death on Easter Monday of Marie Fox, ‘The Crafty Fox’, Carlow Road, Myshall. Marie passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family following a short illness.

Born in Clitheroe, Lancashire, Marie was daughter of Pat and Kathleen (née Booth) Kavanagh from Raheenleigh, Myshall. In 1969, when Marie was 15 years’ old, the family moved back to Ireland, coming to live in Myshall.

Aged 18, she married Michael (Mick) Fox, a local man from a well-known Myshall family, and they built their home on the Carlow Road, where they raised their three children – Keith, Trevor and Pamela. The couple married on St Patrick’s Day 1973 in the local Church of the Holy Cross.

Marie is remembered fondly by many for being one of the driving forces of the Willow Tree Youth Club in Myshall during the late 1980s and ’90s. The youth club took off, being centred in the local community hall on Friday nights. There were discos at the hall and club members also took part in various events organised by other youth clubs in neighbouring counties. The Willow Tree Youth Club continued in existence for a number of years, providing an important social outlet for local teenagers.

In 2006, Marie established ‘The Crafty Fox’, a craft shop, which also incorporated her name. The shop was located at her home on the Carlow Road and it proved to be a success from every point of view. Besides stocking a wide range of craft items and school supplies, card-making was also a major aspect of the enterprise. Marie made cards for all sorts of occasions – birthdays, weddings, christenings, anniversaries – and she also accommodated a weekly card-making class on Tuesday mornings, which were enjoyed by many. One could safely say there is many a house in Myshall and beyond where you could find a personalised handmade card by Marie.

The shop was a focal point for local people and Marie’s friendly, outgoing personality was a major asset as she always had a warm welcome for her customers. ‘The Crafty Fox’ was a popular spot for local children and Marie always made time to converse with the youngsters when they called.

She continued with the craft shop until Christmas 2019, having decided to retire to spend more time with her beloved grandchildren.

Mick and Marie were a very united couple, having just celebrated their 48th wedding anniversary in March. Her passing has created a huge void in the lives of Marie’s husband, children, grandchildren, brother and extended family.

Marie was waked at home and Covid-19 dictated there was a small gathering in the Church of the Holy Cross for her funeral Mass on Wednesday 7 April, with the ceremony being viewed on webcam. The funeral Mass was celebrated by Fr Pat Hughes, PP, Myshall, who performed the readings, while Prayers of the Faithful were read by Marie’s grandchildren Saoirse and Tomás.

The singing and music at Marie’s funeral Mass were provided by Orla Fallon, Leighlinbridge.

Following Mass, Marie was laid to rest in Lismaconly Cemetery, with Fr Pat reciting the final prayers at the graveside.

She is mourned by her husband Mick, children Keith (Myshall), Trevor (Tinryland, Carlow) and Pamela Doyle (Myshall), son-in-law Thomas, daughter-in-law Sinéad, her cherished grandchildren Saoirse, Tomás and Sadie, brother Michael (Mikie) Kavanagh (Dublin), by nephews, nieces, extended family, kind neighbours and her wide circle of friends.

May Marie’s gentle soul rest in peace.