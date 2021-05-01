One-in-ten motorists admit to texting while driving

By Suzanne Pender

NEW research from the Road Safety Authority (RSA) shows that one in ten motorists admit to regularly texting while driving.

The RSA’s Driver Attitudes & Behaviour Survey 2020 also revealed that 9% of motorists admit to driving and talking on a hand-held mobile phone and 9% of motorists regularly check mobile apps while behind the wheel.

The RSA and An Garda Síochána are urging drivers to put their mobile phones away when driving.

International research has found that you are four times more likely to crash if using a hand-held phone while driving. Texting, using social media, or messaging increases the risk substantially. In fact, drivers spend up to 400% more time with their eyes off the road when text messaging than when not texting messaging.

“Despite the warnings, the threat of penalty points, the constant reminders of the dangers, some people are still refusing to heed the message,” said minister of state at the Department of Transport Hildegarde Naughton.

“With the loosening of travel restrictions and the opening of outdoor sports facilities and visitor attractions, more people will be on the road this Bank Holiday weekend. Many of whom will still be getting used to being behind the wheel of a car again. The message is simple: put the phone away while driving and take extra care on the roads this May Bank Holiday weekend.”

RSA chief executive Sam Waide said: “If you take your eyes off the road for just one second, a car moving at 50kph will travel 14 metres – that’s approximately four car lengths. That is 14 metres where a driver is not paying attention to the road. “Taking a call, sending a text or checking your apps while driving is dangerous behaviour, which could result in catastrophic consequences for you or some other road user. So put the phone away, it is not worth the risk,” added Mr Waide.

“With the bank holiday approaching, we are asking motorists to get into the habit of putting your phone away before setting off on a journey – either turn your mobile phone off, switch it to airplane mode, put it on silent or simply put it out of sight.”

Between 2016 and 2020, a total of eight people have been killed and 58 people seriously injured over the May Bank Holiday weekend.

To date in 2021, a total of 40 people have died on Irish roads, 13 fewer than the same period in 2020.