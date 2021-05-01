Tom Shaw: dedicated family man, keen gardener and talented golfer

By Charlie Keegan

TOM Shaw, St Martin’s Terrace, Woodstock Street, Athy, who passed away peacefully on Saturday 27 March surrounded by his loving family and in the kind and loving care of the staff of St Joseph’s Ward, St Vincent’s Hospital, Athy, was retired assistant postmaster at Athy Post Office.

Tom, who celebrated his 89th birthday on 3 March, had been hospitalised for the final 18 months of his life. He was predeceased in October 2019 by his wife, the former Maureen May from Athy. Both Tom and Maureen were patients in St Vincent’s at the same time, Maureen having been admitted a year before her passing.

A native of St Killian’s Crescent in Carlow town, Tom was son of Tom and Martha (née Harvey) Shaw and a member of a large, well-known and popular Carlow family. He was educated by the Christian Brothers in Carlow at primary and secondary levels and following his leaving cert was successful in his examination for entry to the postal service.

Having been appointed at the age of 18 as a clerical officer in Athy PO, he cycled from his Carlow home to Athy and back every day for the first year of his employment, before going into digs in St Patrick’s Avenue in the south Kildare town.

Tom climbed the promotion ladder within the post office and was assistant postmaster for a long number of years. On occasions he was acting postmaster. He was highly regarded by staff and customers alike at the Duke Street post office.

Tom retired at the age of 63 with a total of 45 years’ loyal service to the Athy postal service under his belt.

Outside of his work, Tom’s major priority was the welfare of his family, being the head of four generations of the Shaw family.

He was an avid and talented golfer. In his golfing prime, Tom played off a handicap of four and had won many awards at the Athy course down the years, including team success with Athy GC as winners of the prestigious Barton Cup. Tom was course ranger at the Athy course for some 20 years and retired from the game of golf at the age of 83.

His other great hobby was gardening, and he always kept the Shaw garden in pristine condition.

Throughout the years he always maintained close contact with his family in Carlow.

Tom enjoyed a social drink in Barney Dunne’s pub in Duke Street.

A fine singer, Tom was a member of the Dominican Church Choir in Athy.

He was waked at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Athy on Sunday 28 March and he was brought home to St Martin’s Terrace for one final time before removal of his remains to St Michael’s Parish Church, Athy on Monday morning (29 March), with neighbours and friends coming out for a final goodbye, with Covid-19 regulations being observed.

Fr Tim Hannon, CC, a friend of Tom’s, celebrated his funeral Mass.

Tom’s grandchildren Emily Hughes and Ella Costelloe undertook the readings and Prayers of the Faithful at Mass, while the music and hymns was provided by Ann Marie Heskins, conductor of the Dominican Church choir. There was a eulogy to her dad by Mary Hughes, who spoke of the qualities and interests that Tom brought to a long life well lived.

Following Mass, Tom was laid to rest in St Michael’s New Cemetery with wife Maureen, Fr Hannon reciting the final prayers at the graveside.

He is survived by his children Patricia Petruzzelli (New Jersey, USA), Tom (Athy), Pauline Costelloe (Athy), Mary Hughes (Cobh, Co Cork) and Mark (Dublin), siblings Harry (Bray, Co Wicklow), Jim (Carlow), Noeline Kavanagh (Killeshin, Carlow), Olive Fortune (Carlow), Martha Duggan (Carlow), Paddy (Carlow) and Frank (Boston, USA), by grandchildren Kevin, Desiree, Brian, Maria, Jack, Emily, Ella and Ben, great-grandson Aedan Thomas, sons-in-law Steve, Shane and Kevin, by sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, extended family, former work colleagues, kind neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Tom was predeceased by his sister Betty Murphy, Carlow, who passed away in August 2019.