Two men charged in relation to discharge of firearm in Cork

Saturday, May 01, 2021

James Cox

Gardaí investigating the discharge of a firearm which occurred during a search operation at Rochestown Road, Co. Cork under warrant on Thursday evening have charged two men.

Two of the men arrested have been charged in relation to the incident and are due to appear before a special sitting of Cork District Court this evening at 7.30pm.

The other two men arrested in relation to the incident have been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Investigations are ongoing.

