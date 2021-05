James Cox

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 1 additional death related to COVID-19.

There has been a total of 4,906* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Saturday 1st May, the HPSC has been notified of 402 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

There has now been a total of 249,838** confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today: