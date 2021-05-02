Death notices and funeral announcements

Patrick Iovan

Huntington Court, Athy Road, Carlow passed away, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on Saturday 1 May, 2021, at his home.

Beloved son of Florin and Ramona, much loved brother of Patricia

He will be sadly missed by his heartbroken parents and sister, grandparents, godparents, aunties, uncles, cousins and his many friends.

May Patrick’s Gentle Soul Rest in Peace

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings a private funeral will take place for family in The Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow, on Monday at 11am and will be followed by burial in St Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.

Patrick’s Funeral Service can be viewed on The Cathedral of the Assumptions, online streaming service by using the following link

http://carlowcathedral.ie/webcam/

If neighbours and friends wish to show their support to the family, they could stand at his school, St Joseph’s National School, St Joseph’s Road (while adhering to social distancing guidelines) as the funeral cortége leaves his residence (via St Joseph’s National School) on the way to the church at 10.30am approx.

Family flowers only, donations can be made to LauraLynn – Ireland Children’s Hospice.

Sarah Dooley, née Golden

2 Springhill Court, Fruithill, Graiguecullen, Carlow and formerly of 47 Avondale Drive, Hanover, Carlow, May 1st 2021 (suddenly) at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. Dearly beloved wife of Fran, much loved mother of Shane, Cathal and Eimear and adored only daughter of Maurice and the recently deceased Kathleen who died November 9th 2020. Sadly missed by her heartbroken husband, sons, daughter, father, brother Maurice, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, many great friends and her two dogs Jake and Tank.

Funeral arrangements to follow on Tuesday.

Tony MADIGAN

Beechwood Park, Carlow Town, Carlow / Ennistymon, Clare

B. Agr.Sc., Beechwood Park, Carlow passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on May 1st 2021, at Beaumont Hospital, Dublin. Beloved husband of Bernie, much loved father of Marie, Denise, Andrew and Clare, adored Grandad of Laura, Eve, Clodagh, Kate, Síofra and baby Angel Tiarnan, cherished brother of Margaret and PJ. Predeceased by his dear parents Denis and Mary-Anne and his sister Maureen. Tony will be sadly missed by his loving wife, son, daughters, granddaughters, sons-in-law Pádraig and Ciarán, brother, sister, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, extended family and friends.

May Tony rest in peace.

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral Mass will be celebrated in the Holy Family Church, Askea, Carlow, on Wednesday, May 5th, at 11am, followed by burial afterwards in Bennekerry Cemetery, Carlow.

Tony’s Mass can be viewed by using the following link:

http://www.askeaparish.ie/our-parish/web-cam/

The family would like to thank you for your understanding and support at this most difficult time. Donations, if desired to the Poor Clare Monastery, Carlow.

James (Seamus) Pender

Rainstown, Palatine, Carlow, May 2nd 2021 (suddenly) at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. Sadly missed by his sisters Peg and Attracta, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. Rest in peace.

Funeral arrangements later.