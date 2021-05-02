Man airlifted to hospital after crash between motorcycle and van in Kilkenny

James Cox

A man, aged in his 50s, has been airlifted to hospital after he was seriously injured in a collision between a motorcyle and a van in Co Kilkenny.

Gardaí from Thomastown are appealing for witnesses following a serious injury traffic accident at Gowran today.

At approximately 11.15am, gardaí and Emergency Services attended at the scene of a collision involving a motorcycle and a van on the R448 (Gowran to Paulstown Road), at Rathvaun, Gowran.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 50s, was airlifted to Tallaght Hospital where he is currently being treated for serious injuries. The crash site was examined by Garda forensic collision investigators and enquires are ongoing.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses. They are also appealing to anyone with video footage (including dashcam) from along this route at the time of the incident to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Thomastown Garda Station on 056-7754150 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.