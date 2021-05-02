Out and about in Altamont Gardens

Saturday, May 01, 2021

Our photographer Michael O’Rourke has been out and about taking pictures of people and places around Co Carlow. This is what he found when he visited Altamont Gardens

Kelsey Smyth and Susannah Browne enjoy an outdoor breakfast in Altamont Gardens

Jimmy Murphy and his granddaughter Evelyn take a stroll around the gardens

A robin pictured on a gate in Altamont Gardens

The Malyarenko family pictured in Altamont Gardens

Paul OConnor captures a selfie with his daughter Maisie

Rosie Smyth

Enjoying some solitude at the lake in Altamont Gardens

A family heading out on one of the paths

Daniel, Sonia, Ollie and Riley

Joshua Kenny was all smiles in Altamont Gardens

Out for a walk along the lake

Eimear Sinnott and Anna Doyle

Visitors pictured in Altamont Gardens

Families pictured on one of the garden paths

Dominic and Gillian Mullins with their daughter Erin

