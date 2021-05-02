Out and about in Altamont Gardens

Our photographer Michael O’Rourke has been out and about taking pictures of people and places around Co Carlow. This is what he found when he visited Altamont Gardens
Kelsey Smyth and Susannah Browne enjoy an outdoor breakfast in Altamont Gardens
Jimmy Murphy and his granddaughter Evelyn take a stroll around the gardens
A robin pictured on a gate in Altamont Gardens
The Malyarenko family pictured in Altamont Gardens
Paul OConnor captures a selfie with his daughter Maisie
Rosie Smyth
Enjoying some solitude at the lake in Altamont Gardens
A family heading out on one of the paths
Daniel, Sonia, Ollie and Riley
Joshua Kenny was all smiles in Altamont Gardens
Out for a walk along the lake
Eimear Sinnott and Anna Doyle
Visitors pictured in Altamont Gardens
Families pictured on one of the garden paths
Dominic and Gillian Mullins with their daughter Erin