Superb rural property at scenic location in Old Leighlin

By Suzanne Pender

ANNAGAR, Old Leighlin is an amazing house and lands for sale in partnership with Leinster Property Auction.

This superb rural property is situated at a most scenic elevation, affording a sweeping panorama of Leighlinbridge, Bagenalstown and Paulstown in the Barrow Valley, within minutes of exit 6 of the M9 at Leighlinbridge.

Extending to c1,450 sq ft on a parcel of c3.5 acres with fine stone outbuildings, modern garage and storage sheds, this is an exceptional opportunity to secure a fine country residence. Accommodation includes ground floor, entrance hallway, four bedrooms and main bathroom, kitchen, sitting room, back porch, utility room and WC, and upstairs there is a master bedroom and en suite.

The extent and quality of the outbuildings is a notable feature of the property. Outside there are numerous shed and garages; one garage is 30 sq m block-built with electricity and water.

The list of outbuildings is varied, from modern block-built shed with galvanised sheet roof to traditional stone outbuildings. In addition to the all of this is 3.5 acres of land for equestrian pursuits.

To view this property, contact Kehoe Auctioneers on 059 91316678 or email [email protected] for a brochure.