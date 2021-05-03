Death notices and funeral arrangements

Pauline Bolger (nee Kelly)

179 New Oak Estate and formerly of 11 Avondale Drive, Carlow, passed away, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on 3 May 2021, at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny.

Beloved wife of the late David, much loved mother of Donna and the late Patrick and adored grandmother of Cameron, Beau and Roman.

She will be sadly missed by her loving daughter, grandchildren, Donna’s partner Jordan, brothers Michael and Tom, sisters Gemma and Martina, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Pauline’s Gentle Soul Rest in Peace

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings a private funeral will take place for family in The Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow, on Wednesday at 11.15am and will be followed by burial in St Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.

Pauline’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on The Cathedral of the Assumptions, online streaming service by using the following link

http://carlowcathedral.ie/webcam/

Ursula O’Farrell (née Fenelon)

Barrack Street, Tullow, Carlow

Beloved wife and best friend of Pat, adored mother of Patrick and Valerie, and loving granny of Sadbh, Aaron, Katie, Patrick, Keelin, Nicole and (the late) baby Aisling, daughter-in-law Sharon and nephew Paul. Predeceased by her parents Martin and Lydia, sister Attracta Kavanagh and sister-in-law Mary Furlong. Deeply regretted by her loving family, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, kind neighbours and friends.

May Ursula Rest In Peace

Donations, in lieu of flowers, to Crumlin Children’s Hospital. House private, please.

Funeral arrangements later.