Met Éireann: Below-average temperatures and unsettled for week ahead

The coming week is expected to bring below-average temperatures and unsettled weather, according to Met Éireann.

The forecast comes as a status yellow weather warning remains in place for counties Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Waterford, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo and Wexford until 10pm this evening, following a day of “unseasonably wet and windy” conditions.

The low-pressure system responsible for the weather will clear this evening, Met Éireann forecaster Andrew Doran-Sherlock said.

“The low-pressure system will clear eastwards away from Ireland later on Monday, with a northerly airflow re-establishing across Ireland,” he said.

“This will keep temperatures below average next week, around eight to 12 degrees Celsius and it’ll stay on the unsettled side too.”

Fresh to strong & gusty west winds 🍃 will veer northwesterly this evening with blustery showers or longer spells of rain, ☔️ most frequent in the NE. Clear spells will develop overnight 🌜✨ as showers becoming less frequent & winds gradually ease. Lows of 3 to 6°C. pic.twitter.com/zWmqS2ejmC — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) May 3, 2021

Tonight will see “gusty” west winds veer northwesterly, with blustery showers or longer spells of rain most frequent in the northeast.

Clear spells will develop overnight as showers becoming less frequent and winds become more moderate. Temperatures will dip as low as three to six degrees.

Tuesday will be a cool blustery day, with a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers.

Some showers will be heavy with the risk of hail and isolated thunderstorms, especially over the northern half of the country. Showers will be more isolated over Munster, with long dry spells at times.

Temperatures will reach no higher than eight to 11 degrees.

Overall, the coming week is expected to be cool, with showers and sunny spells along with northerly winds. A frost risk will remain throughout.