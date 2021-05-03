Tech university gets one step closer

By Elizabeth Lee

THE governing bodies of IT Carlow and Waterford Institute of Technology (WIT) have submitted an application to education minister Simon Harris to become a technological university. Both governing bodies hope that the Technological University of South East Ireland (TUSEI) will be established on 1 January 2022.

Last week, the governing bodies of both institutes approved the application for technological university designation.

Commenting on the historic occasion, John Moore, chair of IT Carlow governing body, said: “Submitting the application for technological university designation is a major milestone in our decade-long work to create a TU of international standing in our region, which will, above all, benefit our students and successive generations of students.”

Jim Moore, chair of WIT governing body, acknowledged the part of staff, students and stakeholders: “The sterling work completed by our staff, students and many important stakeholders over many years to develop the TU is evident in the strong and ambitious application that has been submitted, which we hope is well placed to stand up to the rigours of panel review.”

In a communication last Friday to staff and students, the presidents of the institutes, Dr Patricia Mulcahy and Prof Willie Donnelly, expressed their confidence in the success of the application. ‘Our confidence is based on the hard work of our staff and students in the years since this project was first mooted, and especially the very intense effort put in by you in the past year or so,’ they wrote.

Staff, the presidents noted, while under unusual pressure due to the pandemic, ‘rose to the occasion and made that extra effort in working groups and other activities to bring us to this point’.

The application to the minister starts a process which will include a review by a panel of international experts. The board of the Higher Education Authority will consider the panel’s report and report to the minister who, after consideration of both reports, will make a formal decision.